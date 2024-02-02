"This Is Not Friendly" - Bret Weinstein Shows Tucker Carlson How China & The UN Are Driving The Invasion Of America

"...I came away with the sense that it's probably literally both [a migration and an invasion]..."

Those are the chilling words that renowned biologist Bret Weinstein uses to describe what he found when he visited the Darien Gap in an attempt to understand just what is behind the sudden and overwhelming flood of migrants at the southern border of America.

The Darien Gap is a crucial yet perilous passage for migrants traveling from South America to North America that acts as a natural barrier (where, for 60 miles, the Pan-American highway ends and deadly jungle begins) that saw over half a million migrants traverse its challenging terrain last year alone.

"The jungle in the Darien Gap is some place that one does not go without careful preparation. It is quite dangerous... They're sleeping on the ground, and so they get hypothermia. It's extremely slippery."

In this chilling interview with Tucker Carlson - about a topic that apparently no actual reporter is willing to investigate and write about - Weinstein expolains that his journey to the Darien Gap was spurred by his interest in the unexplained aspects of mass migration, and the findings of Michael Yon, a former Green Beret turned investigative journalist.

"You wonder why there's not a permanent team of New York Times reporters there trying to tell the rest of us what exactly is happening."

Through their journey, Weinstein and Yon uncovered a complex narrative involving not political asylum-seekers, but economic migrants and potentially orchestrated movements that appear coordinated by various NGOs and, of particular concern, the Chinese migrant camps they encountered.

The first camp that Weinstein described visiting was full of migrants who were very open to discussing their stories with travelers, and looked superficially like the migration of Central Americans that we are constantly told about.

"Many of them are South American, but that is by no means the whole story. People are coming from the Middle East. We met Afghans. We met people from the Caribbean, Haitians. There are people from Yemen, Iran. It's shocking really."

But, the supranational authorities were all evident:

"You see, the hallmark of the international community. You see NGO emblems all over the place, proudly American flags. They've paid for the water system, the toilets that are there. The United States government is facilitating this economic migration. And it's unmistakable, as is an organization called the IOM, which is the International Organization for Migration. It's a branch of the UN. And if you read their charter, you will discover that this organization believes that migration is an inherently good thing, that it's always good. And so they see it as their job to bring it about to facilitate it. And in this case, that's particularly tragic because their desire to induce people to migrate is causing people who are woefully unprepared for the Darien Gap to try to make that journey. And, the the humanitarian tragedy is, is immense."

Weinstein then pivoted to contrast that experience with a second one, highlighting for Carlson how it had been "built as a transit camp" for "almost" all Chinese migrants.

"The SENAFRONT, the Panamanian border control, actually forbid us to go into the camp. So we had to stay on the outside of it. We were also forbidden to photograph it. So what photographs we have were taken covertly," Weinstein explained. "These, Chinese folks who are overwhelmingly male, military age... It is not a friendly migration... This felt like people who did not want to share information, because it would be a mistake to do so."

Weinstein criticizes the lack of distinction made between political refugees and economic migrants at the US border, suggesting that the current policy framework is inadvertently supporting an unsustainable and potentially exploitative system.

This system, he notes, not only undermines the economic well-being of Americans but also contributes to a humanitarian crisis that is largely ignored by mainstream media and political discourse.

Tuckr Carlson concludes with words to live by:

"I think we have to stop punishing ourselves for considering things that one seems crazy. I'm getting that tattooed."

Ep. 71 Bret Weinstein traveled to the Darien Gap to understand who's behind the invasion of our country. His conclusion: “it's not a friendly migration.” pic.twitter.com/mY8TlrLPnm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 1, 2024

Finally, following the interview, @KanekoaTheGreat wrote a post on X following the thread that Weintein pulled about this being potentially orchestrated...

America's illegal immigration crisis is shattering century-old records with alarming numbers.

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531

2016: 415,816

2015: 337,117

2014: 486,651

2013: 420,789

2012: 364,768

2011: 340,252

2010: 463,382

On President Biden's inaugural day, he introduced policies that incentivize illegal immigration:

Paused Deportations

Suspended "Remain in Mexico"

Stopped Border Wall Construction

Since Biden's policy changes, over 8 million people have illegally entered the country, with millions more slipping past border patrol undetected.

This surge in illegal immigration is a national security crisis, costing American taxpayers hundreds of billions per year.

Major U.S. cities, grappling with the escalating financial burden, are slashing budgets for essential services such as fire, police, and education.

President Biden holds the power to halt this crisis that is draining America's resources and endangering its citizens.

The solution is as simple as the actions that led to this crisis—Biden should use his pen to reverse his executive orders.

"No great nation can be in a position where they can't control their borders. It matters how you control your borders. Not just for immigration, but it matters for drugs, terror, and a whole range of things." — Joe Biden "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country." — Barack Obama "All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use imposes burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, and by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens." — Bill Clinton

