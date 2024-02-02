Where Are Biden’s Pen and Phone?

February 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Biden wants additional authority to tackle the border crisis. He says that he's ready to shut down the border once Congress acts. That he's otherwise out of options. The New York Times reports that the president is frustrated. He feels stymied. "I've done all I can do," he said this week. The post Where Are Biden's Pen and Phone? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...