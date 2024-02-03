Biden Says The US ‘Does Not Seek Conflict In The Middle East’ While Actively Dropping Bombs There

February 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration has begun its latest bombing campaign in the middle east, reportedly dropping over 125 munitions on more than 85 Iranian and Shia militia targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday. The mainstream press have been falling all over themselves to describe the strikes as “retaliatory” in nature, framing it as a provoked response to a drone […]



