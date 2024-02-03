Christian Veteran Charged With Ridiculous “Hate Crime” After Beheading Satanic Baphomet Statue

February 3, 2024   |   Tags: ,
A Christian and US Navy veteran beheaded a satanic Baphomet statue at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines in December 2023, which was placed there shortly before Christmas.  He’s now been charged with a “hate crime.”  What wrong with hating evil, perversion, demonic entities and loving your fellow man enough that you would destroy that …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x