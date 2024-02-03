DHS Secretary Dismisses Claims: No Crisis at US-Mexico Border Under Biden Administration

In a recent interview, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas denies that President Biden's immigration policies caused a surge in migrants at the US-Mexico border. Mayorkas highlights the absence of a humanitarian crisis, attributing it to the departure from President Trump's stringent immigration measures.


