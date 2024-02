Dr. Phil Arrives at Southern Border, Slams Biden After Realizing True Scale of the Crisis

February 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Famed talk-show personality Dr. Phil McGraw traveled to the U.S. border with Mexico in Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Friday to “see with his own eyes” the issue […] The post Dr. Phil Arrives at Southern Border, Slams Biden After Realizing True Scale of the Crisis appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...