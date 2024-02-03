“Green” Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million . . . Over Hazardous Waste

For someone as rich as Elon Musk, a $1.5 million fine isn’t a huge deal. But it’s the reason that Tesla is being forced to pay it that makes it big. The car company’s reputation as being a “green” company should take a hit after being caught violating environmental laws.

According to DW:

A US court has ordered Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million (€1.3 million) to settle a lawsuit that alleged the company disposed hazardous waste without following the proper regulations. The investigation of violation of environmental laws by Tesla was initiated by the San Francisco district attorney’s office in 2018. It soon turned into a combined civil environmental case by 25 district attorneys from across California. The prosecution alleged that Tesla violated the laws by improperly disposing used lead acid batteries, antifreeze, paint and electronic waste at its car service and energy centers throughout the US state. “While electric vehicles may benefit the environment, the manufacturing and servicing of these vehicles still generates many harmful waste streams,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

While the end result of not burning fossil fuels makes electric vehicles popular with some people, they generally have to willfully ignore the aspects of building and maintaining EVs in order to meet their desired levels of virtue signaling. From destructive lithium mining the the massive amounts of fossil fuels used to generate the electricity that EVs use, it’s apparent to those paying attention that they’re not nearly as “green” as the powers-that-be want us to think.

Add in Tesla’s sins and one might come to the conclusion that “green” activists pushing for electric vehicles may be doing more harm to the environment that proponents of gas-powered vehicles.

