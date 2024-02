Prince Philip Had Spiteful 3-Letter Nickname for Meghan Markle: New Book Explains Why

February 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new book suggests one member of Britain’s royal family had some doubts about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the start. According to a portion of the book “My Mother […] The post Prince Philip Had Spiteful 3-Letter Nickname for Meghan Markle: New Book Explains Why appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...