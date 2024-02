US Faces Criticism and Support After Retaliatory Strikes: Tensions Rise in the Middle East

February 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that "last night's strike on Syria and Iraq is an ambitious move and another strategic miscalculation by the US administration, which will have no impact other than heightening tension and instability in the region."



Read More...