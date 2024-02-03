WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 79)

February 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This week President Joe Biden was stuck in 2020. He referred to Donald Trump as a "sitting president" and touted his foreign policy achievements during "the previous administration." In other words, it was a pretty good week for the 81-year-old, who typically describes himself as a member of the U.S. Senate, where he served from 1973 to 2009. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 79) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



