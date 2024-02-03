“You Know It’s Bad When Dr. Phil Is Involved”

February 3, 2024   |   Tags:
"You Know It's Bad When Dr. Phil Is Involved"

Former talk show host Phil McGraw ("Dr. Phil") made an appearance on the southern border in Texas on Friday and blasted President Biden and Vice President Harris for sparking a "humanitarian crisis unlike anything we've seen before."

"Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states," McGraw said in a video posted on X, adding, "Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

McGraw continued: "The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we've seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure." 

He pointed out, "Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous, deadly waters of the Rio Grande."

McGraw spoke about the worsening border invasion of millions of illegals, as well as the legal fight between Texas and the Biden administration. 

McGraw also pointed to border invasion statistics:

"According to the Department of Homeland Security, since President Biden took office more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed [the] Texas southern border in just three years.

"That's more than the population of 33 different states in this country. And what about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she's our country's immigration czar? Guess how many times she's been to the border? Once."

For those wondering, Biden already has enough executive authority to halt the border invasion but has failed to do so. 

Perhaps the dark agenda of open southern borders, pushed hard by Democrats and facilitated by a shadowy network of taxpayer-funded NGOs, was outlined by Elon Musk on X: 

"And THIS is why the democrats fought Trump so hard when he was trying to seal the southern border. This has been the plan all along," X user Nick Sortor said

Meanwhile, this past week in New York City: 

And this... 

The long game by Democrats? 

In the coming months, the Biden admin will likely take pretend action on the border to address faltering polling data

Tyler Durden Sat, 02/03/2024 - 11:05


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x