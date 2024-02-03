"You Know It's Bad When Dr. Phil Is Involved"

Former talk show host Phil McGraw ("Dr. Phil") made an appearance on the southern border in Texas on Friday and blasted President Biden and Vice President Harris for sparking a "humanitarian crisis unlike anything we've seen before."

"Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states," McGraw said in a video posted on X, adding, "Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

McGraw continued: "The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we've seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure."

He pointed out, "Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous, deadly waters of the Rio Grande."

McGraw spoke about the worsening border invasion of millions of illegals, as well as the legal fight between Texas and the Biden administration.

McGraw also pointed to border invasion statistics:

"According to the Department of Homeland Security, since President Biden took office more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed [the] Texas southern border in just three years. "That's more than the population of 33 different states in this country. And what about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she's our country's immigration czar? Guess how many times she's been to the border? Once."

NEW: Dr. Phil is at the Southern Border blasting Kamala Harris and speaking out against the Biden Border Crisis calling it a "humanitarian crisis unlike anything we've seen before."



You know it's bad when Dr. Phil is involved.



The move from Dr. Phil came after he announced that… pic.twitter.com/qBZhqZCGTn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2024

For those wondering, Biden already has enough executive authority to halt the border invasion but has failed to do so.

Perhaps the dark agenda of open southern borders, pushed hard by Democrats and facilitated by a shadowy network of taxpayer-funded NGOs, was outlined by Elon Musk on X:

Biden’s strategy is very simple:



1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible.



2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.



That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective. pic.twitter.com/B9M5ypUOQB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

"And THIS is why the democrats fought Trump so hard when he was trying to seal the southern border. This has been the plan all along," X user Nick Sortor said.

And THIS is why the democrats fought Trump so hard when he was trying to seal the southern border.



This has been the plan all along. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, this past week in New York City:

One of these people is in our county illegally, beat up cops, and was released without bail.



The other is a former Marine who protected riders on a subway from a violent psycho, is facing criminal charges, and was released on a $100,000 bail.



Democrats’ soft-on-violent crime… pic.twitter.com/LRePREGtrD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

And this...

🚨 155 House Democrats voted today against deporting criminal migrants who commit social security fraud.



They’d rather protect illegal aliens than our seniors.



RT if you think that’s insane! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024

The long game by Democrats?

There's more going on with respect to the upcoming 2030 census



Who is counted matters for Congressional districts and electoral college votes in 2032.



Adding several million people to states losing population like New York will erase GOP gains.https://t.co/PRWqB2Abq5 pic.twitter.com/ApAog5XIoZ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 3, 2024

In the coming months, the Biden admin will likely take pretend action on the border to address faltering polling data.