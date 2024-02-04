Former Trump Commodity Futures Trading Commission Head Dies After Being Shot In Carjacking While Picking Up His Wife In DC

Last week, we reported that former head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under President Donald Trump was shot during a carjacking in DC.  It’s now being reported the Mike Gill has succumbed to his injuries and died. The Daily Mail reports: Former Trump Administration official Mike Gill has died after being shot in …


