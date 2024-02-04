Former Trump Commodity Futures Trading Commission Head Dies After Being Shot In Carjacking While Picking Up His Wife In DC

February 4, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Last week, we reported that former head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under President Donald Trump was shot during a carjacking in DC. It’s now being reported the Mike Gill has succumbed to his injuries and died. The Daily Mail reports: Former Trump Administration official Mike Gill has died after being shot in …



Read More...