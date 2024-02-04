Michigan Police On High Alert After "Racist" WSJ Op-Ed Piece Calls Dearborn "America's Jihad Capital"

Dearborn, Michigan, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud took to social media platform X on Saturday afternoon to warn "Effective immediately" that "Dearborn police will ramp up its presence across all places of worship and major infrastructure points."

Hammoud said the reason behind police officers increasing their presence across places of worship and major infrastructure points followed a Wall Street Journal opinion piece calling Dearborn "America's Jihad Capital."

Effective immediately - Dearborn police will ramp up its presence across all places of worship and major infrastructure points.



This is a direct result of the inflammatory @WSJ opinion piece that has led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric online… — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) February 3, 2024

Here's an excerpt from the op-ed that alleged thousands in the city support the Hamas militant group:

What's happening in Dearborn isn't simply a political problem for Democrats. It's potentially a national-security issue affecting all Americans. Counterterrorism agencies at all levels should pay close attention.

Mayor Hammoud released a statement:

"In response to an Islamaphobic, Anti-Arab, and blatantly racist opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal today, we have increased the presence of law enforcement throughout Dearborn. "Dearborn Police continue to monitor social media for threats. This is more than irresponsible journalism. Publishing such inflammatory writing puts our residents at increased risk for harm."

X user Andy Ngô responded to the mayor's tweet, pointing out, "You do have an Islamic extremism problem in your city, and that's part of the reason you were elected. You deny the problem exists so that the Islamists can continue to organize."

You do have an Islamic extremism problem in your city, and that’s part of the reason you were elected. You deny the problem exists so that the Islamists can continue to organize. https://t.co/pXzOnjjXZD — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2024

Is the FBI still targeting Roman Catholics because they're considered "at risk of committing acts of extremist violence"?