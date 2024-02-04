Ronnie O’Sullivan, Right on Cue

February 4, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On January 20, Ronnie O’Sullivan played a perfect match of snooker. It was in the semifinals of the World Grand Prix tournament, held in Leicester—a middling English city with a minor arena. Still, in front of the capacity 3,000 spectators and over half-a-million more television watchers, O’Sullivan played about as well as he has ever played over the course of a matc The post Ronnie O’Sullivan, Right on Cue appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...