Senior BBC Employee Branded White People A "Parasitical Deviant Breed"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A senior BBC employee described white people as a “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed,” while also calling the UK a “bigoted” country.

Tell us what you really think.

Dawn Queva, who is a scheduling coordinator at BBC Three, made the comments on her Facebook page. It is unclear whether they were made before or after she was hired by the BBC, which appears to have done no checks on her background.

While Queva appears to vehemently hate white people, that didn’t stop her living in the UK, a country she branded “bigoted” and “genocidal,” while also referring to Britain as the “UKKK,” a reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the BBC staffer, white people are “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed” who disturb the natural order of the planet.

Dawn Queva, a BBC3 senior scheduler & playout planner has been found making vile anti-Semitic comments on Facebook.



She referred to Jews as "Nazi parasites" who funded a "holohoax, japhetic AshkeNazi. She called white people "a virus, barbaric & bloodthirsty".



P45 time then?… pic.twitter.com/fAGeDcW9lz — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 2, 2024

She also called Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” that funded a “holohoax”.

“Ms Queva’s posts were made under the name of Dawn Las Quevas-Allen on Facebook, but it has the same profile picture as her regular profile, and trade magazine Deadline reports that her identity has been confirmed,” reports the Telegraph.

Queva’s comments are made all the more remarkable by a story we highlighted earlier in the week.

BBC staff are being ordered not to hire anyone who refuses to embrace ‘diversity’ indoctrination, meaning candidates who are “dismissive” of diversity and inclusion are not being considered for roles at the British broadcaster.

Recruiters are told, “Don’t hire [candidates who are] unsuited to the organisation” if they are “dismissive or derisory of diversity and inclusion and surrounding topics.”

So while it rejects candidates who don’t fully embrace “diversity,” the BBC hired a senior employee who described white people as a “parasitical deviant breed” and a “mutant invader species”.

But they’re not biased at all, honest.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.