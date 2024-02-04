These Were The Best- (And Worst-) Performing IPOs Of 2023

In 2023, there were 154 IPOs on the U.S. stock market.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, highlights the best U.S. Initial Public Offerings, ranked by their percentage return as of December 29, 2023, based on data from Stock Analysis.

Healthcare Dominates Top IPOs

Jin Medical emerged as the highest-performing IPO in 2023, despite facing delisting from the Nasdaq for failing to meet a listing rule requiring the firm to have at least 300 public holders.

According to an article from Benzinga, Jin Medical is a Cayman Islands holding company that owns Chinese manufacturers of wheelchairs.

Other top-performing IPOs in 2023 included healthcare names like RayzeBio, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company, and Structure Therapeutics, which focuses on “small molecule medicines”.

While four of the top 10 IPOs were in the healthcare sector, three were in financial services, two in technology, one in food and beverage, and the other in the energy sector.

IPOs That Bombed in 2023

Similarly, the majority of companies on the list of worst IPOs are from the healthcare sector. However, the list is led by the Chinese EV battery producer U Power. The company experienced highs of 1,100% at one point during its Nasdaq-listed IPO before plummeting due to regulatory restrictions in China.

Companies That Tanked the Hardest in 2023

The list of worst IPOs is led by U Power. The Chinese EV battery company experienced highs of 1,100% at one point during its Nasdaq-listed IPO before plummeting due to regulatory restrictions in China.

The list of worst performing IPOs in 2023 also includes:

Lucy Scientific Discovery, an early-stage psychotropics company

Mangoceuticals, an online retailer of erectile dysfunction treatments

Surf Air, an electric aviation company focused on regional air travel

Hanryu Holdings, which owns “Fantoo”, an online platform designed for fandom communities

The 154 IPOs on the US stock market in 2023 represented a 15% decrease compared to the 181 IPOs in 2022, and an 85% decline from the record number of 1,035 IPOs in 2021.