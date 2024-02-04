Zionist Speaker Johnson Sells The People Out Again, This Time For Israel To The Tune Of $17 Billion! (Video)

Bad theology in the 19th century in this country led to bad domestic, as well as foreign policy, especially concerning the geo-political state of Israel. By the way, modern day Israel is no the Israel of the Bible because in the Bible, Israel is a people, not a land mass. Now, many politicians in America …



Read More...