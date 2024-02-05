"Always The Plan": Musk Reveals Biden's Intentional Border Invasion To Create "One-Party State"

In a series of X posts, Elon Musk revealed to his 171 million followers that radical leftists in the White House intentionally sparked the border invasion as a tool to influence congressional district apportionment and Electoral College votes.

On Friday, Musk explained President Biden's migrant invasion strategy:

Get as many illegals in the country as possible Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.

"That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective," Musk said.

He then quoted his post and said, "This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote," adding, "As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!!"

Musk posted an image of this ungrateful b*stard that Democrats illegally allowed to enter the country.

"It was always the plan," Musk quoted an X user who showed how the strategy by Democrats was to flood the nation with migrants to turn swing states blue.

It was always the plan https://t.co/8QuQvmYLiW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2024

Musk then informed followers that Census data is "based on a simple headcount of people (including illegals) *not* just citizens," adding, "This shifts political power and money to states and Congressional districts with the highest number of illegals."

To counter the rogue Biden admin who prioritizes their ability to hold onto power by jeopardizing national security, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn, recently introduced legislation that would put a citizenship question on the census to prevent non-citizens from being counted for congressional apportionment.

"The Biden administration's refusal to secure the southern border and then just allow unfettered entry into the United States by illegal immigrants has far-reaching impacts, far beyond just the things we think of on the surface. "The Census is the foundation for representation in our political system, and any census that could include non-citizens in the apportionment count is really concerning to me, and it ought to be to all North Dakotans. Illegal immigrants and non-citizens cannot vote and should not be used as pawns as the Democrats redistrict in various states. Our Census has to count both Americans and non-Americans but should also distinguish between them," the bill's co-sponsor Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-South D. wrote in a press release.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, chimed in on Musk's X convo:

True. And when they find out, most Americans disagree with the current practice of counting illegals in the census and awarding congressional representation and electoral votes based on illegals.



Thats why I have cosponsored @WarrenDavidson ‘s resolution to stop this practice. https://t.co/5Bq0JULVLT — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 3, 2024

Musk then asked followers if Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department is responsible for securing the border, should be impeached for "deliberately breaking the law and massively increasing illegal immigration beyond all historical precedent."

The result (over 447k votes): 89.8% responded "Yes," while 10.2% said "No."

Impeach @SecMayorkas for deliberately breaking the law and massively increasing illegal immigration beyond all historical precedent — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

Even Bill Maher gets it.

Bill Maher is absolutely right https://t.co/1FAFIBaZVH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2024

This is true.

Musk connects the dots for followers: the open border is an attempt by rogue Democrats to gain more power in Congress.