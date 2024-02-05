Border Crisis: Democrats Are Trying To Run A Protection Racket On The American Public

It's important for Americans to understand that the Democrat Party of today has abandoned all pretenses of traditional political engagement. Yes, there is a long history of brinksmanship in US politics, but we haven't seen this level of thirst for internal conflict since the Civil War. Leftists have deliberately created an environment in which any opposition to their policies is labeled “insurrection” and a “threat to democracy.” They have adopted a zero tolerance mindset, justified in their own imaginations by a cult-like ideology of globalism and wokeness.

The way in which Democrats operate is highly reminiscent of communist regimes of the past. Honest debates about facts and logic are long gone. Their goal is to win at any cost, and winning means they become the de facto social and governmental arbiters of all they survey. Winning for them means the end of western civilization as we know it.

It's clear that their strategy is to use crisis events as leverage to negotiate more power and influence. They tried this method during the covid lockdowns. They tried it with the January 6th protests. They do it every time there's a debate over the debt ceiling. And now, they're trying to find a way to exploit the border crisis they created.

In the past three years, Joe Biden has overseen the biggest explosion in mass illegal immigration in the history of the US. Trump era measures such as Title 42 slowed border encounters to a trickle, but Biden ended them all and offered greater incentives for illegals to trespass.

Democrats argue that the only reason there is a border threat is because Republicans refuse to accept the measures included in their immigration “reform” legislation. Pass the bill, they say, and all these problems go away.

As many conservatives have rightly pointed out, there's no need for immigration reform or a new migrant bill – The laws that are already in place simply need to be enforced. But there is a more insidious tactic being applied that needs to be addressed; namely, that Democrats are trying to establish a precedent that border security is something to be “negotiated” through legislative chicanery.

What is it that Democrats want in exchange for a secure border? Well, they want an open border, of course.

Democrat immigration reform under discussion right now will allow up to 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year (5000 migrants per day) under asylum and refugee status. In other words, 1.8 million migrants apprehended at the border will be released into the US by federal agencies. There are no provisions to end “catch and release” policies. This number doesn't include the millions of “gotaways” that avoid detection every year.

The legislation is also designed to fast track amnesty for millions of illegals already in the US, and it continues to increase access to subsidies and welfare programs for non-citizens. Reform does nothing to solve the basic problem of incentives – In fact, it encourages a larger crisis over time when foreigners realize a certain measure of illegal immigration is now codified into law.

Leftists are setting the precedent that conservatives will have to sacrifice certain hard line stances to get the security they call for. In this way they are suggesting that border security is a negotiable matter. It shouldn't be.

“Want a secure border? Better give us 1.8 million new illegals per year. Better than 3 million a year, right?”

“Want a secure border? Better give us fast track amnesty for the millions of illegals already in the US so we can secure a voting super-majority.”

“Want a secure border? Stop interfering with our plans for a perpetual proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Give us our billions or the floodgates stay open.”

It's very similar to a protection racket run by the mob: “Nice country. It would be a shame if something bad happened to it. Don't worry, give us what we want and we'll make sure you stay safe...”

There is no need for immigration reform. There is no need for new legislation. There is no need for a bipartisan bill. There is no need for negotiation. The state of Texas has already shown us what needs to be done, and with over 1200 miles of southern border they're going to need help.

If Democrats are really interested in stopping mass illegal immigration, they should help southern states build border fencing with components like razor wire, as Texas is doing. They should end welfare incentives which 60% of illegals take as soon as they enter the country (illegal immigrants cost American taxpayers over $180 billion per year in welfare, and they only pay around $30 billion in taxes). They should end catch and release policies and asylum. And sanctuary cities should admit they were wrong and stop preventing immigration agencies from doing their job.

So far, the Dems have shown no interest in supporting any of these measures. In fact, they have done everything in their power to obstruct such measures from being implemented.

Stopping this invasion is not difficult at all when you remove Democrat interference from the equation. Let's be honest, they are the real threat to the country. Illegal immigration is only a symptom of a greater disease.