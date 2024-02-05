Georgetown Med Students Threaten Free Beacon With Lawsuit in Wake of Exposé

Several Georgetown University Medical School students recently enlisted a personal injury attorney to threaten a lawsuit against the Washington Free Beacon if it does not remove a December report detailing the students’ defense of Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. The post Georgetown Med Students Threaten Free Beacon With Lawsuit in Wake of Exposé appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


