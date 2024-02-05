That brings us to my opponents.

I’m trailing third behind two very heavily financed politicians who have a lot of money in their war chest. One ran in a different district last cycle and claims that he injected $500K of his own money to run in 2022. When you take a look deeper, his arms company took over $300K in forgiven Covid PPP funds and also $500K in state grants back in 2018. NC Economic Development likely sourced his 2018 influx, but the point is a lot of taxpayer’s money has made its way into his pockets. Further, his arms company has provided contracts to Ukraine, and I hold that the Ukraine debacle is a laundering scheme to enrich the Bidens and many others. If nothing else, isn’t a defense contractor as a congressman a conflict of interest? Think Military Industrial Complex. Think Dick Cheney.

He has also been endorsed by the Trump-hating Koch Brothers PAC known as AFP. They clearly want open borders, as they’ve said publicly for years. It’s under debate what his personal position is on amnesty, as he denies ever saying he was for it, but the affiliation with AFP now speaks for itself.

My other opponent, a current NCGA representative from my county, possesses the very agency he hasn’t utilized to stop the tide of invaders into North Carolina. As a member of the super-majority Republican House, they have had opportunities for years to investigate and defund the NGOs that are bringing illegals into our state, and building settlement centers even now in cities spread across North Carolina. But they didn’t. They are complicit.

After I called out the NCGA (for doing nothing so far) on January 25 at a county women’s group, which he was in attendance, the next morning he produced an “I stand with Texas” meme. And now claims he “supports Texas” by signing a paper tiger letter, along with other NC Republicans, to the leftist communist Governor Roy Cooper. Yet, he won’t call the House into session for a resolution for actual support for Texas. Basically, it’s empty words and lies that they can do nothing else. They are the General Assembly, they hold a supermajority. Don’t let them lie to you trying to convince you they are powerless. What they are is busy running for reelection or higher office.

None of them will take the lead on this because the speaker of the House is also running for Congress and they take their orders from him. Should any of them buck that system, they would have a whole year to deal with no committees or other punitive measures from Speaker Tim Moore. You see, George Carlin was on the money when he said it’s one big club, and we ain’t in it! (Expletives intentionally withheld)

Also this opponent, it’s been claimed, has been financially supported by his father-in-law’s car dealership, who took $4.8 million of forgiven Covid PPP money.

Which begs the obvious question: are both my opponents funding their runs against each other and me on the taxpayers’ dime?

Indirectly this could be true.

I haven’t taken any taxpayer money. You know why- it’s YOUR money!

Whatever you wish to give to each campaign should be by your own decision, not from state or federal taxation. It really is that simple. I’m also not beholden to any PACs or their scheme to keep our borders open (AFP). I also would never accept an endorsement from anyone (Foxx) who didn’t vote to impeach Mayorkas! The very reason we have to deal with this invasion issue!

I’m eager to get to Congress to root out this kind of backroom dealing, corruption, establishment placating, as well as duplication of NGOs and federal agencies. It really is a swamp, and I don’t own any waders.

Send me to DC, unless you want more of the same. I have no ulterior motive, no business to expand or get rich from the American taxpayer. I’m the only one who’s going there for the sole purpose of fighting back for you!