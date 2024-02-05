Italian Deputy PM Calls For Chemical Castration After Seven Egyptian Migrants Gang Rape Girl Aged 13

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called for people convicted of violent sexual offences to be chemically castrated, following a horrific incident last week when a group of Egyptian migrants were arrested on suspicion of gang raping a 13 year old schoolgirl in a park.

The Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports that the girl and her boyfriend were attacked in the Sicilian city of Catania by the migrant gang who then dragged the girl into a public bathroom and brutally assaulted her in front of the helpless boyfriend, who they also beat up.

The pair somehow managed to escape, but not before two of the migrants had raped the girl, according to the report.

Six of the migrants, three of whom are minors, were arrested the same evening, with the seventh detained the following day after appearing to attempt to flee the town.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the victim, stating “I want to say this to express my solidarity with her and her family. The State will be there and justice will be done.”

Salvini was more direct, stating “Don’t come and talk to me about tolerance. In the face of horrors like this, there can be no clemency but only one cure: chemical castration. I count on the proposal presented by the League to be voted on as soon as possible.”

Lega MEP Annalisa Tardino also urged “We remain firm in the idea that chemical castration is needed for rapists and pedophiles, life imprisonment for similar episodes, as well as greater security in our cities.”

Tardino also called for foreigners who commit such crimes to be “repatriated immediately,” further noting “In Egypt they would never have allowed such behavior. The safety of our children must be a priority throughout Italy.”

