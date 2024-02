Man Who Uses 37 Matches To Start BBQ Grill Pretty Sure He Could Survive Alone In The Woods Of Alaska

February 5, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

DES MOINES, IA — Any impending societal collapse would likely pose no threat to a local man who, despite needing 37 matches to start his grill, expressed total confidence that he could survive alone in the woods of Alaska.



Read More...