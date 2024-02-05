New Jersey Illegal Migrant Gang Charging Other Migrants $6,000 To Illegally Migrate

A migrant gang based in New Jersey is helping a flood of future Democrats pour into the United States through the Canadian border for a princely sum of $6,000 per head, the Daily Mail reveals.

An image released by Border Patrol agents shows a suspected illegal migrant who has recently crossed from Canada (via the Daily Mail)

Several of the ringleaders settled in New Jersey after being released by ICE - where they've moved "dozens if not hundreds" of migrants into the US using secret techniques along the poorly-guarded boder between Quebec and Vermont.

See, Biden has created jobs!

Illustration via the Daily Mail

What's more, despite being caught several times, the gang continues to operate amid a 500% surge in border traffic in 2023.

Border Patrol agents apprehended several illegal immigrants in January after they crossed the Niagara River from Canada, which came amid the surge in crossings at the northern border US authorities have arrested and charged two accused ringleaders who are both undocumented migrants. A third alleged leader remains at large in Canada, where authorities say they have no powers to detain him. Despite snaring two of the ringleaders, individuals linked to the gang have continued to smuggle migrants across the border. -Daily Mail

The ringleaders, Jhon Reina-Perez, 34, and Victor Lopez-Padilla, 35, have been linked to at least five foiled smuggling incidents in Vermont which involved 'at least 25 migrants,' while runners for the gang have confessed to Border Patrol officials that many more illegal crossings have gone undetected.

Illegal crossings at the northern border surged 500 percent in 2023. Pictured: A car smuggling 12 Romanians, including seven children, which was stopped in November after they were across the Canadian border in Washington

Reina-Perez is a Colombian national who crossed into the US near El Paso, Texas in April 2022 according to court filings. He was then processed and released into the US 'pending immigration proceedings,' which of course, he ignored. Six months later, he was arrested again near the Canadian border in Vermont while allegedly acting as a 'foot guide' to traffic five other people who had just crossed illegally over the northern US border. He was subsequently released again, telling authorities that he 'intended to live in the state of Washington.'

Victor Lopez-Padilla, a Guatemalan who entered the US illegally, is accused of playing a leading role in a smuggling gang which brought dozens of people across the northern border

Lopez-Padilla is from Guatemala, and has been accused of playing a leading role in the smuggling operation. The third ringleader, Simon Jacinto-Ramos, is still at large. He ran the Canadian side of the operation.

(via the Daily Mail)

In 2023, there were 10,021 arrests at the US-Canada border, five times more than the previous year - and the majority of which took place in or around Vermont. The route has become popular with wealthier migrants who want to avoid the hustle and bustle of being human trafficked from the south. According to official figures, people crossing the northern border illegally are more likely to be on the US terror watchlist on a percentage basis.

Court filings state that Elmer Bran-Galvez, a Guatemalan without legal status in the US, was caught transporting illegal migrants from the northern border but then released. Bran-Galvez, who has not been charged, told authorities he was paid around $2,000 per trip (via the Daily Mail)

According to court filings, Lopez-Padilla is a fan of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the notorious Mexican drug lord known as 'El Chapo,' according to the Mail. Several of his social media profiles include references to the cartel leader.