Study: Growing Your Own Food Is “Bad for the Climate” – Here’s Why They’re Wrong

February 5, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This actually is a no-brainer and the fact that there will be people that believe this ridiculous study and the agenda to push the climate change hoax on the world. Yet, here we are. A study is out that claims that it’s bad for the climate for people to grow their own food, much like …



Read More...