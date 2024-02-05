The Most Popular Shotguns In America

Self-defense is the top reason Americans have been panic-buying firearms in the last several years. The deterioration of cities under Democratic leadership, plagued by violent crime and an influx of undocumented immigrants bussed from the wide open southern border, has compelled law-abiding citizens to purchase handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Also, Biden's ATF war on the Second Amendment is another driver in firearms demand.

A new study by 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular shotgun brands purchased by Americans based on an analysis of data from the ATF's Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report.

The findings show that Maverick Arms (Mossberg) is America's most popular shotgun brand. Second is Legacy Sports International, then Kel Tec CNC Industries coming in at number three, Remarms (Remington) at four, and Beretta USA at five.

Here's the full list:

1. Maverick Arms (Mossberg) Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 293,089 (43.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

293,089 (43.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 388,171 (75.5% shotguns)

388,171 (75.5% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): Maverick 88, Mossberg 500

Maverick 88, Mossberg 500 2021 manufacturing location(s): Eagle Pass, TX, and North Haven, CT 2. Legacy Sports International Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 161,099 (23.9% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

161,099 (23.9% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 214,258 (75.2% shotguns)

214,258 (75.2% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): Pointer Field Tek 3, Pointer Sport Tek 5, Pointer Acrius

Pointer Field Tek 3, Pointer Sport Tek 5, Pointer Acrius 2021 manufacturing location(s): Reno, NV 3. Kel Tec CNC Industries Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 46,737 (6.9% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

46,737 (6.9% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 215,804 (21.7% shotguns)

215,804 (21.7% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): KS7 Bullpup, KSG Bullpup

KS7 Bullpup, KSG Bullpup 2021 manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL 4. Remarms (Remington) Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 45,277 (6.7% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

45,277 (6.7% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 70,076 (64.6% shotguns)

70,076 (64.6% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): Model 1100, Model 870 Fieldmaster, V3 Tactical

Model 1100, Model 870 Fieldmaster, V3 Tactical 2021 manufacturing location(s): Ilion, NY 5. Beretta USA Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 24,210 (3.6% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

24,210 (3.6% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 155,352 (15.6% shotguns)

155,352 (15.6% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): A300 Ultima, A400, 686 Silver Pigeon I

A300 Ultima, A400, 686 Silver Pigeon I 2021 manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN 6. IWI US Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 15,965 (2.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

15,965 (2.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 96,662 (16.5% shotguns)

96,662 (16.5% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): Tavor TS12

Tavor TS12 2021 manufacturing location(s): Middletown, PA 7. Henry RAC Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 15,878 (2.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

15,878 (2.4% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 316,050 (5.0% shotguns)

316,050 (5.0% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): Single Shot Shotgun, Lever Action X Model

Single Shot Shotgun, Lever Action X Model 2021 manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, and Rice Lake, WI 8. Savage Arms Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 13,352 (2.0% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

13,352 (2.0% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 406,867 (3.3% shotguns)

406,867 (3.3% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): 555 Sporting, 320 Field Grade, 212 Slug

555 Sporting, 320 Field Grade, 212 Slug 2021 manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA 9. International Firearm Corporation Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 11,423 (1.7% of all U.S.-made shotguns)

11,423 (1.7% of all U.S.-made shotguns) Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 11,423 (100.0% shotguns)

11,423 (100.0% shotguns) Popular shotgun model(s): IFC Radical Bullpup, IFC Maximus

IFC Radical Bullpup, IFC Maximus 2021 manufacturing location(s): Midwest City, OK

Weeks ago, the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) showed gun-buying soared the highest in eight months.