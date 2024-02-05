Trump’s Terrible, Popular Tariffs

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman counter the twisted logic of former President Donald Trump's recent claim that he would raise tariffs on all Chinese imports if he were to retake the White House.

00:24—Trump proposes more tariffs

15:24—Bidenomics and the weird economy

30:49—Weekly Listener Question

44:22—Senate hearing on social media harms

52:41—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Can Free Markets Win Votes in the New GOP?" by Stephanie Slade

"David Stockman on Why Trump Can't Fix the Debt: 'This Guy Is Part of the Swamp,'" by Nick Gillespie

"Josh Hawley Thinks the White House Can Force an Aluminum Plant To Stay Open," by Eric Boehm

"On Economic Issues, the Populist Right and Left Share a Lot of Common Ground," by Veronique de Rugy

"The Bankruptcy of Bidenomics," by Peter Suderman

"Biden Considering Higher Tariffs on E.V.s Imported from China, Raising Prices for Americans," by Joe Lancaster

"Protectionism Ruined U.S. Steel," by Eric Boehm

"Americans Unhappy With Politicians They'll Soon Vote Back Into Office," by J.D. Tuccille

"How Will Reason Staffers Vote in 2020?" by Reason staff

"Who's Getting Your Vote?: Reason's Revealing Presidential Poll," by Reason staff

"Why Are Political Journalists More Scared of Revealing Their Votes Than Baseball Writers?" by Matt Welch

"Why Aren't Other Journalism Outlets Disclosing Their Presidential Votes?" by Matt Welch

"Show Us Your Vote!" by Matt Welch

"Mark Zuckerberg Is Not a Murderer, Mr. Senator," by Robby Soave

"Mark Zuckerberg Is Calling for Regulation of Social Media To Lock in Facebook's Position," by Nick Gillespie

"Is True Detective the Most Libertarian Show on TV?" by Nick Gillespie

"Enthusiasm, Curbed," by Nick Gillespie

"All Culture, All the Time," by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

The world would be a better, freer, and happier place if constitutional protections for private property were taken just a tad more seriously. That's according to our friends over at the Institute for Justice, who have just begun releasing a new season of their legal history podcast, Bound By Oath. Bound By Oath tells the story of how the Supreme Court has cleared the way for government officials to abuse property rights: to trespass on private land without a warrant, to restrict peaceful and productive uses of property, to seize and keep property without sufficient justification, and much more. Featuring interviews not only with scholars and litigators but also with the real-life people behind some of the Supreme Court's most momentous property rights decisions, the new season explores the history behind today's civil rights battles. So plug Bound By Oath into wherever you get your podcasts, and start with Episode 1.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post Trump's Terrible, Popular Tariffs appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...