US Warned: Chinese Communist Party’s Threat to 2024 Elections Should Not Be Ignored

February 5, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A House subcommittee leader on strategic rivalry with the government said that it "would be stupid" for the US to believe that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would not attempt to tamper with the 2024 elections. US Warned: Chinese Communist Party's Threat to 2024 Elections Should Not Be Ignored



Read More...