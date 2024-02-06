Bribery Biden Tells Las Vegas Crowd About His Recent Meeting With François Mitterrand Who Died in 1996

February 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Editor’s Commentary: It’s crystal clear that Joe Biden has 1/10th of his past mental acuity. Even when he had all his faculties he wasn’t very bright, saying Hunter Biden is the smartest man he knows. Says a lot about his feelings about Barack Obama, but I digress.

The takeaway here is that they continue to let him speak while giving no solid indications of a plan to replace him… which means they have a plan to replace him. There is a very small chance that Democrats intend on letting him be their final nominee. BUT…

Some, including I, have argued that Biden is the perfect puppet who can be told what to do as he acts as the figurehead caretaker of the destruction of the United States of America. Nobody in politics except Biden and Kamala Harris is dumb enough to not realize the plan is our nation’s collapse. This is why I believe there’s a small chance they’ll keep him. If they think they can cheat enough to help Biden beat Donald Trump, they’d rather have someone who doesn’t have a clue in office rather than someone who realizes the nation could fall under their incompetent watch. With that said, here’s the article by Discern Reporter generated from corporate media reports…

President Biden told a crowd in Las Vegas on Sunday that he recently met with Francois Mitterrand, the French president who has been dead for nearly 30 years.

The comments came while Biden was warning of the dangers of a potential second Trump presidency, as he aimed to shore up enthusiasm ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Nevada.

Biden recounted a story he has told many times during his presidency, about a meeting he had with French President Emmanuel Macron during a G7 meeting in England, some months after Biden had taken over the White House.

“I sat down and I said, ‘America’s back,’ ” Biden recalled. “And Mitterrand from Germany – I mean from France – looked at me and said…”

Biden appeared to trail off before collecting his thoughts to finish the sentence: “Well, how long are you back for?”

The president continued, saying the “Chancellor of Germany” asked him how he – and by extension, the U.S. – would respond if, hypothetically, thousands of people stormed Britain’s House of Commons and killed two “bobbies,” or British police officers, to stop the election of a Prime Minister.

François Mitterrand was France’s president between 1981 and 1995. He died in 1996.

In Tuesday’s Nevada Democratic presidential primary, Biden faces only token opposition from author Marianne Williamson and a few relatively unknown challengers. He won Nevada in November 2020 by fewer than 3 percentage points. But he came to Nevada to rouse voters for the fall campaign as well.

The state known largely for its casino and hospitality industries is synonymous with split-ticket, hard-to-predict results. It has a transient, working-class population and large Latino, Filipino and Chinese American and Black communities. Nevada has a stark rural-urban divide, with more than 88% of active registered voters — and much of its political power — in the two most populous counties, which include the Las Vegas and Reno metro areas.

