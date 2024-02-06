Illegal To Fight Back Against Tyranny? Bill Seeks To Eliminate Constitutional Militias (Video)
February 6, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosA bill has been put forth that would undermine the Second Amendment’s protections of a constitutional militia and several representatives are already on board with it. We’ll take a look at it and why these criminals want to attack our God-given rights and our faithful response to their crimes. Articles, links, videos and bonus videos …
