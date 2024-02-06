New Report Reveals Federal Gov't "Funds Domestic Censorship Superweapons" Against Taxpayers

A new report reveals more details about how the Biden administration is plowing millions of dollars of taxpayer funds into woke universities and private firms to fund the "Censorship Industrial Complex."

During the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Tuesday morning, Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reporter Katelynn Richardson detailed how the federal government used taxpayer dollars to fund numerous projects that censored anyone with a non-government-approved view.

"The effort fits within the broader trend of the federal government's increasing involvement in online censorship, from the Center for Disease Control flagging posts during COVID-19 to the FBI working with social media companies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story," Richardson said.

According to a November Foundation for Freedom Online report, the National Science Foundation (NSF) spent $38.8 million on "misinformation" funding efforts since Biden took office in 2021. However, the DCNF found that NSF spent a lot more to target so-called misinformation.

"The NSF swears it does not engage in censorship and that it does not partner directly with social media platforms," Richardson said, adding, "But taxpayer dollars spent on projects that do are still troubling, as were the agency's responses to straightforward questions about its programs."

Ahead of the hearing, the Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report titled "The Weaponization Of The National Science Foundation: How NSF Is Funding The Development Of Automated Tools To Censor Online Speech "At Scale" And Trying To Cover Up."

🚨 #BREAKING: New Report Details How the National Science Foundation is Funding AI Tools to Censor and Indoctrinate Americans Online



Read here: https://t.co/vYBygxvA51 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) February 6, 2024

"This interim report details the National Science Foundation's (NSF) funding of AI-powered censorship and propaganda tools and its repeated efforts to hide its actions and avoid political and media scrutiny," the report said.

The report continued: "In the name of combatting alleged misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election, NSF has been issuing multi-million-dollar grants to university and non-profit research teams. The purpose of these taxpayer-funded projects is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)- powered censorship and propaganda tools that can be used by governments and Big Tech to shape public opinion by restricting certain viewpoints or promoting others."

"But NSF's taxpayer funding for this potential automated censorship is only half of the story. The Committee and the Select Subcommittee have also obtained, via document requests and subpoenas, nonpublic emails and other documents that reveal a years-long, intentional effort by NSF to hide its role in funding these censorship and propaganda tools from media and political scrutiny," the report said.

It added: "NSF went so far as to develop a media strategy that considered blacklisting certain American media outlets because they were scrutinizing NSF's funding of censorship and propaganda tools."

The report said the federal government's funding of the censorship industrial complex "violates the First Amendment."

The Committee and Subcommittee uncovered "serious violations of the First Amendment throughout the Executive Branch," including:

The Biden White House directly coercing large social media companies, such as Facebook, to censor true information, memes, and satire, eventually leading Facebook to change its content moderation policies,

Stanford's Election Integrity Partnership (EIP)—created at the request of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)—working with the federal government to flag thousands of links and submit recommendations directly to large social media platforms to censor Americans' online speech in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. election; and

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) harassing Elon Musk's Twitter (now X) because of Musk's commitment to free speech, even going so far as to target certain journalists by name

In a separate report, Michael Benz, a former Trump admin State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings, posted on X his findings that the "Biden Admin is funding next-generation censorship technologies with millions of dollars in cash infusions to start-up AI censorship projects."

Benz's report is titled "The National Science Foundation’s “Convergence Accelerator Track F” Is Funding Domestic Censorship Superweapons."

The Biden Admin is funding next-generation censorship technologies with millions of dollars in cash infusions to start-up AI censorship projects.



Their targets are Covid critics and political conservatives. Full report here: https://t.co/glmLDE1V5O — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 30, 2023

Benz said, "*Extremely* proud to have broken this whole scandal open with a series of original reports 18 months ago, followed by nonstop public speaking, in-depth reporting & private briefings on this subject."

*Extremely* proud to have broken this whole scandal open with a series of original reports 18 months ago, followed by nonstop public speaking, in-depth reporting & private briefings on this subject.



Next step: DEFUND the Weapons Of Mass Deletion. https://t.co/ASPKdNpfWf pic.twitter.com/ja0rT37aGn — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 6, 2024

"Next step: DEFUND the Weapons Of Mass Deletion," he said.

Also, the report showed how NSF program manager Michael Pozmantier sent a message to universities and firms about the need to hide online videos that showcased their AI censorship tools.

"The government is not the arbiter of truth. Our Founders understood this, which is why we have a First Amendment," Richardson said earlier today, adding, "They understood the danger of the government telling people what they should believe and targeting opinions that cut against the official narrative. Pursuing information control by funding outside organizations is no less a threat to free speech and freedom of the press than a tyrannical government."

The implications of NSF's funding of automated censorship tools weaponized against the American people are not entirely shocking since we have covered in great length the censorship industrial complex:

The government's efforts to suppress diverse viewpoints and inhibit critical debate are eroding the foundational principles of democratic societies.

However, the good news: the matrix is glitching.

WSJ Editor-in-Chief Admits ‘We No Longer Own the News’



“During a WEF discussion at Davos entitled ‘Defending Truth,’ Wall St. Journal EIC Emma Tucker lamented this loss of control over ‘the facts,’” @zerohedge reported.



She said:



“I think there’s a very specific challenge for… pic.twitter.com/AhPr8cLWYo — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) January 29, 2024

Progressive elites and neocons are terrified that people can actually think for themselves.

Here's the full report titled "The Weaponization Of The National Science Foundation: How NSF Is Funding The Development Of Automated Tools To Censor Online Speech "At Scale" And Trying To Cover Up."