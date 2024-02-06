War drums beating louder

Even while people are talking about a potential shooting war in Texas, we have to realize that wars across the world are killing thousands and destroying billions of dollars of property. And the fear and panic over this combat (and threatened combat) is ramping up. Indeed, some people seem to be promoting more wars.

Consider this list and what we see in today’s madness (according to many).

The list of current and seemingly expanding conflicts grows:

Russo-Ukraine War Second Yom Kippur War (Hamas versus Israel in Gaza) Israeli-Lebanese War Yemen Civil War with Saudi intervention Mexican-Cartel War Syrian Civil War with various foreign meddling US/UK war against Iran-backed groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen after attacks in Red Sea and Jordan

Threatened wars (some in which there has already been fighting):

Chinese invasion of Taiwan Chinese-Filippino-Vietnamese fight over South China Sea Iran-Pakistan War Pakistan-India War (what – third or fourth?) India-China War with possible Bhutan, Nepal, etc. involvement West Bank-Israeli war Turkei-Kurds (and Armenia?) Armenia Caucaucus (Azerbaijan, Georgia, etc.) Venezuela-Guyana Baltic Republics (NATO) – Russia Poland-Belarus-Russia US-Iran DC-Texas? (and up to 25 other States? See recent Newsweek propaganda piece)

That is, we have to admit, quite a list. And we’ve probably overlooked a few. Some of these threatened wars are already seeing combat operations: all seem to be preparing for serious war.

For example, NATO seems to be re-establishing the huge REFORGER (Return of Forces to Germany) exercises of the 1970s and 1980s by sending 90,000 troops, including American and Canadian forces, to the Baltics.

Of course, we need to remember that there have always been “wars and rumors of war” throughout history.

The advice, by the way, is good: do not be alarmed. Prepare but stay calm!

More and more warnings are being published in the media: print and electronic. Some are rather generic like one on Breitbart telling us that the public (us?) must prepare to survive the next twenty years. Other stories are appearing (or being republished) telling us where in the States we might be safe in case of nuclear war. This is in addition to the screams about how Putin wants to nuke the US that we have seen for the past 3 years. (Implying all too often that Trump agrees with him.)

At the same time, we’ve seen an uptick in articles in the past month warning us of a looming “civil war” here in the States. Often reporting politicians warning that is growing more likely. Some so-called progressives are claiming that certain Republicans are lusting after a civil war, to boot.

And of course, the dreaded Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists tells us their doomsday clock is at a bare 90 seconds to midnight, worse even than the fabled Cuban Missile Crisis.

Are they right? We don’t think so, but that doesn’t stop people from taking a deep breath and listening to the (literal) doo



