Bill Clinton’s Press Secretary Called This Saudi Prince a ‘Ruthless Killer.’ Now, He Works for Him.

February 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Lockhart, Bill Clinton's former press secretary, once referred to Saudi crown prince Muhammad bin Salman as "one of the most ruthless killers in the world." That could prove awkward for the Democratic operative, who this week registered as a foreign agent of a sovereign wealth fund controlled by the Saudi leader.



