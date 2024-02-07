NBC Gives ‘Libs of TikTok’ Free Advertising With Pretzel-Logic Hit-Piece

The absolute morons at NBC - specifically tech reporter David Ingram, has just given a massive boost to one of the largest conservative voices exposing leftist degeneracy. 

In a hit-piece divorced from logic, Ingram claims that hugely popular X influencer Chaya Raichik - aka Libs of TikTok, is responsible for 33 instances in which "people or institutions" she highlighted for mentally ill, abusive, disgusting, or otherwise abhorrent behavior, "later reported bomb threats or other violent intimidation."

The threats, which on average came several days after tweets from Libs of TikTok, targeted schools, libraries, hospitals, small businesses and elected officials in 16 states, Washington, D.C., and the Canadian province of Ontario. Twenty-one of the 33 threats were bomb threats, which most commonly targeted schools and were made via email. -NBC News

David, you idiot...

Oh...

Ingram earned quite the 'ratio' (more comments than 'likes', indicating a really stupid tweet).

The replies have been epic:

Tyler Durden Wed, 02/07/2024 - 21:35


