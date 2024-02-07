NBC Gives 'Libs of TikTok' Free Advertising With Pretzel-Logic Hit-Piece

The absolute morons at NBC - specifically tech reporter David Ingram, has just given a massive boost to one of the largest conservative voices exposing leftist degeneracy.

In a hit-piece divorced from logic, Ingram claims that hugely popular X influencer Chaya Raichik - aka Libs of TikTok, is responsible for 33 instances in which "people or institutions" she highlighted for mentally ill, abusive, disgusting, or otherwise abhorrent behavior, "later reported bomb threats or other violent intimidation."

The threats, which on average came several days after tweets from Libs of TikTok, targeted schools, libraries, hospitals, small businesses and elected officials in 16 states, Washington, D.C., and the Canadian province of Ontario. Twenty-one of the 33 threats were bomb threats, which most commonly targeted schools and were made via email. -NBC News

David, you idiot...

David, that is like claiming that you are responsible for the death threats that @ChayaRaichik10 is receiving because you are writing ridiculous articles like this.@libsoftiktok is reporting on what is happening in the world. Just because you support groomers and child porn in… — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 7, 2024

Hi @David_Ingram @NBCNews, if I get any death threats or hateful messages as a result of this article, is that your fault? — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2024

Oh...

NBC News is inciting violence against me. https://t.co/DID2NTuj1Q — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2024

Ingram earned quite the 'ratio' (more comments than 'likes', indicating a really stupid tweet).

The replies have been epic:

How are those Covington kids doing? pic.twitter.com/GRfVUNnz60 — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) February 7, 2024

Round 2 incoming… pic.twitter.com/KsiB9LAuKH — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) February 7, 2024

This is stochastic terrorism by @David_Ingram and anything that happens to Chaya is his fault. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 7, 2024

This is beyond slanderous — Charlie Vigon (@CharlieVigon) February 7, 2024