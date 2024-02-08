'I See Dead People' - Biden Blunders Again On Deceased World Leader

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

For the second time in a week, Joe Biden claimed that he had a conversation with a world leader who is dead, once again displaying advanced cognitive decline.

This time Biden claimed that he had fairly recently spoken with former German Chancellor Helmet Kohl about the events of January 6th 2021 at the US Capitol .

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York on Wednesday, Biden stated “And then Helmut Kohl turned to me and said, ‘What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the London Times and learned that 1,000 people had broken down the doors of the British parliament, killed some bobbies on the way in, to deny the prime minister to take office.”

Helmet Kohl was the German chancellor between 1984 to 1989 and, more importantly, has been dead since 2017.

Not only did Biden reference Kohl once, he did it again later in the day.

It’s the same G7 meeting in 2021 and the same story that Biden referenced earlier in the week when he claimed it was former French leader François Mitterrand who spoke to him, although Biden called Mitterrand “the German Chancellor.”

Mitterrand was in power from 1981 to 1995 and, more importantly died in 1996.

Biden’s mind is gone. He’s mixing up leaders from the 1980s with ones from today.

Which dead leader is Biden going to channel next?

Which deceased leader from the 1980s will Joe Biden speak with next? — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 8, 2024

The White House continues to downplay and ignore the situation:

The more they roll their eyes and try to ignore this, the worse it's going to get for them. pic.twitter.com/BW5XUehCas — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 7, 2024

This surely cannot go on much longer.

A Sky News journalist flagged up the latest example of Biden’s garbled speech, admitting that it shows why many Americans are concerned about the state of his cognitive health.https://t.co/FoyJ6kjsEG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 7, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.