"My Memory Is Fine" Biden Fumes, Before Confusing Egypt's Sisi With The President Of Mexico

In less than 15 minutes, President Biden proved Special Counsel Robert Hur right and confirmed all concerns about his fitness for office.

As we detailed earlier, Hur wrote in his report that he would not suggest bringing charges against the president for his mishandling of classified documents because, "Biden will likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The president, having 'seen dead people' numerous times this week, was apparently displeased with the report, and decided the correct course of action was a (rare) press conference to set the world straight on his mental acuity.

It did not go well.

He welcomed the special counsel's decision not to bring charges:

"The bottom line is the matter is now closed," Biden asserted, with respect to the report.

But, then proceeded to throw his staff under the bus:

“I take responsibility for not having seen exactly what my staff was doing,” he said. “Things that appeared in my garage, things that came out of my home, things that were moved, were moved not by me, but my staff, but my staff,” he continued.

Then he took issue with the special counsel report's questioning his mental acuity around the timing of his son's death, and angry-old-man mode was unleashed:

“How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it was none of their damn business,” Biden thundered.

Biden started to say he wore his son’s rosary every day since the day Beau died, but stopped, when he appeared to forget where the rosary came from.

“Every Memorial Day we hold a service remembering him, attended by friends and family and the people who loved him,” Biden continued, after a pause. “I don’t need anyone. I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.”

The mumbling continued as opened up the press conference to questions - not a great idea in hindsight.

Constantly defending himself against allegations of failing memory, Biden appeared to snap when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, “How bad is your memory?”

“My memory is so bad I let you speak,” Biden said. “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president.”

Doocy pressed, pointing to the Special Counsel's description of Biden as an “elderly, well-meaning man.”

“I am well-meaning. And I’m an elderly man. And I know what the hell I’m doing,” Biden reacted. “I’ve been president – I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation.”

Biden's rage reached its zenith when a CNN reporter began to ask a question about the American people’s concerns about his mental state (a perspective that is widely held according to many polls). “The American people have been watching and they have expressed concerns about your age,” the reporter said.

“That is your judgement! That is your judgement! That is not the judgement of the press!” Biden shouted back at her.

Biden also bizarrely claimed that he had vowed to be a “president” for everybody “whether they were from a red state or a green state.”

And then, as his piéce de resistance, after initially walking out, the president called Israel's response in Gaza "over the top" and then mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the President of Mexico.

“Initially, the president of Mexico — Sisi — did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate."

He did not correct himself.

So to summarize:

In a press conference trying to prove that he is not senile and thus competent enough to stand trial.



Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/8ugZNmDfbx — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 9, 2024

Watch the full (15 minutes from start to finish) shitshow here:

And believe it or not, it got worse as even CNN refused to provide cover for the president:

CNN's Elie Honig on Biden's denial he shared classified documents with his ghostwriter:



"He's ON TAPE — after he's out of the vice presidency — saying to his autobiographer, 'the classified documents are in the basement.' He knew it!" pic.twitter.com/pft2PbQ9oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

Of course, the ultimate irony of all of this is that it occurred within minutes of Tucker Carlson releasing an unedited, wide-ranging two-hour long interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.