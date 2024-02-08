“Nonsense on Stilts”: The Rhetorical Cornerstone of the American Welfare/Warfare State

In a 1922 essay about Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in his book Prejudices: Third Series H.L. Mencken asked, “Am I the first American to note the fundamental nonsensicality of the Gettysburg Address”?  One example of the nonsense of Lincoln’s rhetoric as explained by Mencken is as follows: “Think of the argument in it.  Put it into the cold …


