Senators Say They’re Not Super Worried About Running Up National Debt As Most Of Them Will Die Of Natural Causes In The Next Year Or So

February 8, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As questions continue to mount regarding the lack of fiscal responsibility exercised by lawmakers, U.S. Senators said they are not super worried about running up the national debt since most of them will die of natural causes in the next year or so.



