Supreme Court Justices Pull Apart Colorado’s Argument Trump Should Be Banned From Ballot

Supreme Court justices on Thursday appeared skeptical toward a judicial decision kicking former president Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado for participating in an insurrection during the 2021 Capitol riot in a case with major implications for the Nov. 5 election. The post Supreme Court Justices Pull Apart Colorado's Argument Trump Should Be Banned From Ballot appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


