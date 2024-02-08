The Guy That Could Replace Putin Warns That War With The West Would Result In An “Apocalypse” & “The End To Everything”

February 8, 2024   |   Tags:
The Russians have warned us over and over again that they will use nuclear weapons if they are forced into a direct war with western powers.  So why are most western leaders not taking those threats seriously?  Ukraine is not worth fighting a nuclear war over.  Both sides would be wise to try to find …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x