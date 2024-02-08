'Too Old And Feeble': No Charges For Biden Despite 'Willful' Mishandling Of Docs, National Security Risk

The latest evidence of a two-tiered justice system and Democrats apparently above the law comes in a report released Thursday afternoon by the special counsel investigating President Biden's mismanagement of classified documents, which decided against charging the president.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," according to a special counsel's final report.

In the report, special counsel Robert Hur wrote, "Biden will likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden is too cognitively impaired to be charged with a crime, but he’s not too cognitively impaired to be the Commander-in-Chief? https://t.co/XIS03okNi3 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 8, 2024

Despite the president's mishandling of classified documents about foreign policy and the military and pages and pages of entries about national security, the special counsel concluded:

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter. "We reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president."

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report has been released.



"Biden willfully retained" marked and unmarked classified documents at his home.



This "risked serious damage to America's national security"



Yet Biden will not be charged.



Here are the highlights 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1iS7pgEQx5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

There is also evidence that Biden:



- Unlawfully retained classified notebooks post-Vice Presidency.



- Disclosed classified info in his notebooks to his ghostwriter. pic.twitter.com/N0bcZNUNnn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

This report was released one year after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as the special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents discovered at the president's office and Deleware's home in late 2022.

In his interview with the special counsel, Biden "did not remember when he was vice president." pic.twitter.com/wTrNTXEBUk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

Biden's lawyers wrote to Hur asking that he revise descriptions of the President's memory - notable given voter concerns about his mental capacity. pic.twitter.com/Eke92sZH2s — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 8, 2024

Earlier this week, The Washington Post frontran the report by saying the Biden Justice Department does not plan to pursue criminal charges against the president.

Meanwhile, former President Trump was charged with 40 criminal counts, including obstruction of justice and willful retention of classified documents.

Remember, Biden is 81. Democrats play the ole' man card.

It's not incompetence or crime.



Instead, you are either ageist, or sexist, or racist if you demand accountability. https://t.co/Zy10g8s6Lb — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 8, 2024

Hillary gets a new legal standard.



Biden gets a new legal standard.



Trump and J6’ers get a new legal standard.



This is what real power looks like. Curse it all you like, you may as well piss in the wind. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 8, 2024

BIDEN: “I said I'm gonna be a president for everybody, whether you live in a red state or a green state!”



Does he mean red state or a *blue* state? pic.twitter.com/yLJJGlaFQP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2024

