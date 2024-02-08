‘Too Old And Feeble’: No Charges For Biden Despite ‘Willful’ Mishandling Of Docs, National Security Risk

February 8, 2024   |   Tags:
'Too Old And Feeble': No Charges For Biden Despite 'Willful' Mishandling Of Docs, National Security Risk

The latest evidence of a two-tiered justice system and Democrats apparently above the law comes in a report released Thursday afternoon by the special counsel investigating President Biden's mismanagement of classified documents, which decided against charging the president. 

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," according to a special counsel's final report. 

In the report, special counsel Robert Hur wrote, "Biden will likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." 

WTF!

Despite the president's mishandling of classified documents about foreign policy and the military and pages and pages of entries about national security, the special counsel concluded: 

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter.

"We reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president."

This report was released one year after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as the special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents discovered at the president's office and Deleware's home in late 2022.

Wait, what?

Earlier this week, The Washington Post frontran the report by saying the Biden Justice Department does not plan to pursue criminal charges against the president. 

Meanwhile, former President Trump was charged with 40 criminal counts, including obstruction of justice and willful retention of classified documents. 

Remember, Biden is 81. Democrats play the ole' man card. 

Smh...

Tyler Durden Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:48


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x