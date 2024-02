WATCH: Biden Responds to Mental Fitness Concerns by Confusing Egypt With Mexico

February 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden held a press conference Thursday to address concerns over his mental fitness, during which he referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the "president of Mexico." The post WATCH: Biden Responds to Mental Fitness Concerns by Confusing Egypt With Mexico appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...