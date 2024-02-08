Why Are Woke Pro Sports Leagues Lobbying Congress For Gun Control?

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

As the United States prepares for its most-watched sporting event of the year, anti-gun senators are pushing for a reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 in Congress.

Thanks to the support of our grassroots membership, Gun Owners of America and our allies in Congress were successful in removing a permanent reauthorization of the UFA from a must-pass military funding bill.

But the anti-gun lobby isn't going to give up without a fight, especially with the law set to expire in just under a month.

In drumming up support for reauthorizing the UFA, anti-gun politicians have found some new allies: Professional sports leagues.

The NFL, NHL, NBA, and even NASCAR have written a letter to Congress in support of the reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act.

While the letter states that the leagues "urge you to reauthorize this critical law so that our organizations can continue to keep our fans safe," the evidence is that the UFA is an arbitrary and capricious law that only serves as a ticking time bomb for future gun control.

Under current law, all that a criminal would have to do to violate the Undetectable Firearms Act would be to 3D Print a gun and not epoxy the legally required amount of metal to the frame.

Believe it or not, criminals and terrorists have been committing crimes in the United States this past decade, but they're not choosing fully plastic or 3D-printed guns.

Watch: Ben from GOA Demonstrates how a simple Garrett Security Wand can detect a .22LR bullet through layers of 3D-printed plastic and clothing.

How do we know criminals aren't using "undetectable" guns? Well, we searched every criminal indictment, prosecution, and conviction since the 1990's and no one has ever been charged—let alone convicted—of violating the Undetectable Firearms Act.

If Professional sports leagues were concerned about these types of firearms being snuck into their events, they could upgrade their security systems instead of relying on an unconstitutional law that criminals easily ignore.

Millimeter Wave Scanners and other modern detection devices can detect non-metal—such as plastic guns. And common metal detectors like this garret hand scanner can easily detect metal weighing far less than the archaic 3.7oz of metal requirement from the 1980's.

Professional sporting leagues like the NFL should stick to entertainment and stop attempting to infringe on their customer's rights.

Gun Owners of America stands with our allies in Congress in opposition to the reauthorization of the archaic Undetectable Firearms Act. Please call your elected representatives and demand they do the same.

