Zelensky Fires Top General, Initiates Major Army Shake-Up

It's official: as we predicted even starting last month Ukraine's top general and commander of the armed forces is now out.

President Zelensky has confirmed that Gen. Valerii Zaluzhny has been dismissed, in what appears part of a broader shake-up of top military and government leadership. Zelensky said it is "time for renewal".

Zelenskiy said Thursday he met with his army chief and that while it's time for significant "changes" - Zaluzhny should remain "on his team".

"We discussed what renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for this renewal is now," Zelensky announced in an English statement on X and Telegram.

Zaluzhnyi had just before the announcement confirmed he had an "important and serious conversation" with Zelensky which focused on changing battlefield tactics and strategy.

The now former top commander has huge popularity among military ranks and especially far-right, ultranationalist and neo-Nazi elements. Will his firing result in mutiny or rebellion among some units?

developing...