Biden ICE Director Bucks White House, Calls Sanctuary Cities ‘Inherently Unsafe’

February 9, 2024   |   Tags:

The head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says sanctuary cities are "inherently unsafe." That puts him at odds with the White House, which has repeatedly defended Democrat-controlled cities that harbor illegal aliens. The post Biden ICE Director Bucks White House, Calls Sanctuary Cities 'Inherently Unsafe' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


