CNN Abruptly Cuts to Commercial as Wolf Blitzer Appears to Be in Physical Distress

February 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CNN cut to an abrupt break Thursday evening after network host Wolf Blitzer appeared to be physically distressed during an interview on his nightly show, “The Situation Room.” Network producers […] The post CNN Abruptly Cuts to Commercial as Wolf Blitzer Appears to Be in Physical Distress appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...