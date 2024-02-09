It’s Only For Special People
February 9, 2024 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVEOne objection to the cryptosphere… to free cyberspace... is that it’s only for super-smart people, and not for average people. And that’s flatly false. Building the cryptosphere requires technical expertise, but populating it – filling it with people and commerce and human decency – is for all who will. And by daring to enter, you make yourself functionally smarter! [audio mp3="http://traffic.libsyn.com/parallelsociety/PS_004rev01.mp3"]
