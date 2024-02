Larry Hogan Announces Senate Run, Puts Maryland in GOP’s Sights

February 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan (R.) will run for the Senate in his state in hopes of replacing retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D.). The post Larry Hogan Announces Senate Run, Puts Maryland in GOP's Sights appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...