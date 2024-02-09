Leftist San Francisco Mayor Scrambles For Survival By Backing GOP Effort To Restore Law & Order

So what changed in just a few short years, San Francisco Mayor London Breed?

A few years back.

Fast-forward to this week.

Breed's sudden U-turn has been in the making since last summer.

A ZH report titled "San Francisco Mayor Makes U-Turn To Fund Police After Company Exodus Pressures City Finances" shows last June that after years of defunding the police, the mayor decided to refund them. This was primarily because of the tsunami of violent crime triggered by failed social justice policies that led to a massive exodus of residents and businesses. And with the exodus, the metro area also deals with a commercial real estate crisis.

Breed is up for election. And recent polling data, according to The San Francisco Standard, shows the mayor's job performance has tumbled to only 13%. Respondents pointed to the mayor's inability to manage homelessness and crime. Respondents want the return of law and order after years of failed social justice reforms (they're starting to sound like MAGA).

Now Breed is scrambling to restore confidence (a little too late for that) by joining a Republican-led campaign to eliminate parts of a law that allowed criminals to stay on the streets, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Where are Henry Lee & Da Lin? Recall the SF DA.

On Thursday, Mayor London Breed endorsed a proposal known as "The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act," which aims to increase jail sentences for distributing fentanyl, streamline the process of charging drug dealers with murder, and extend incarceration for those who participate in organized retail crime. It's noteworthy that the mayor previously supported Prop. 47, a 2014 law approved by voters that nearly eliminated punishment for criminals who stole less than $950.

"Our goal is not to keep people locked up," said Breed, who is running for reelection in 2024, according to the Chronicle. "But when there are no real consequences for crimes that are committed in this city, that's a real problem."

The theft of 49 iPhones from an Apple store in San Francisco highlights the ongoing challenge of retail theft in urban centers.

Democrats in the progressive and imploding state are running far away from their party's own disastrous social justice reforms so they can be re-elected, as the people have spoken loud enough: return law and order.

Now that downtown SF has banned cars on market street and is rampant with vacancies and drug tourists, the motorcycle gangs roam the streets with impunity.



Great job @LondonBreed

Voters should be demanding accountability for Democrats who pushed failed policies and triggered what appears to be real-world 'Grand Theft Auto' across the metro area.