Spot The Start Of The Biden Administration...

A border deal proposed in the U.S. Senate has quickly fallen through, dragging into jeopardy a new funding plan for Ukraine wartime aid that had been tied to it as well as more funds for Israel, Gaza, Asian allies and more.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, had worked with Republican Senate leaders on the plan, but it was still voted down Wednesday in the chamber despite Republicans having demanded that the situation at the Southern border be addressed at the same time as aid to foreign allies.

Republicans are right to worry, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, fiscal years 2023 and 2024 have seen new record numbers of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border, counting both migrants apprehended and those asking to enter legally but deemed inadmissible. Their numbers rose to almost 2.5 million in FY 2023 and stood at 785,000 three months into the new fiscal year, which would constitute another record if extrapolated.

While in 2019, Non-Mexicans outnumbered Mexicans 4:1 at the Southern border, this trend has subsided in the years since with levels of around 2:1 most recently, records from Customs and Border Protection show.

Because a majority of people seeking to enter the United States recently have come from Central and South America and more have been applying for asylum, the Trump administration in 2019 overhauled its application process, making many asylum seekers wait in camps on the Mexican side without assistance.

The Biden administration tried to end the policy around 1.5 years into its term, in mid-2022, but was ensnared in legal battles. 'Remain in Mexico' was implemented after another system overhaul – the separation of families in U.S. custody and the tendency to release fewer immigration detainees on bail – had caused chaotic scenes at detention centers and an international outcry during Trump's time in office.

Since then, it appears the Biden administration has done nothing to secure the border (and some might say even the opposite).

One glance at that chart and one can only think that Cloward and Piven would be so proud...